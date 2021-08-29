Cancel
Berea, KY

What’s up Berea: Local events calendar

Berea News Flash
 5 days ago

(BEREA, KY) Berea is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Berea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shTxy_0bgSdo5300

The Berea Storytellers Bonfire

Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 530 Glades Road, Berea, KY 40403

Joins us for food, fellowship, and some spooky stories around a fire!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvRSm_0bgSdo5300

Pulse Worship Service — Vineyard Community Church Richmond

Richmond, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY

Join us for a night of extended worship, communion, and our favorite part: baptisms!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsS7d_0bgSdo5300

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:10 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Berea, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3854859 Unit may contain Assort Furniture...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGPWG_0bgSdo5300

2021 Brushy Fork Leadership Summit

Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403

Please join us online through Zoom for high quality workshop tracks and networking sessions at the 2021 Brushy Fork Leadership Summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZl1W_0bgSdo5300

Berea Farmers Market

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 31, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pmTuesdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

