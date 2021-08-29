Live events coming up in Mechanicsville

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are lining up on the Mechanicsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mechanicsville area:

Designer Purse Bingo Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Designer Purse Bingo to benefit the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's and the 13U Southern Maryland Senators Baseball Team.

Introductory Tasting 2:00 PM Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 24460 Hollywood Rd, Hollywood, MD

Must be 21 or older to attend These Tastings will be limited to 8 people ($15/each). Come and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of our Tasting Room, while you sample four of our hand made products...

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Join us for our 3rd Annual COLOR RUN BLAST - Youth Celebration! Presented: by POSITIVEVIBES and Hosted: by Running Hare Vinyard.

Reiki Level 3/4 Certification Course Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 29015 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Come join us in learning the Art of Reiki. Healing ourselves and others through the movement of energy. This class is for the Level 3/4 Certification. The cost of the class is $150. Limited space...

Lunch & List : Home Listing Seminar Prince Frederick, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 862 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Thinking about listing your home in the next year to three years? JOIN US for a HOME LISTING SEMINAR!