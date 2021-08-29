Aberdeen calendar: What's coming up

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are lining up on the Aberdeen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

Monte Brew Fest (Fish & Brew) Montesano, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 123 Pioneer Avenue West, Montesano, WA 98563

Beer, music, food & a cornhole tournament will make for a fun night! We hope you’ll join us!

Annual Beachcombers Driftwood Show Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...

Intuitive Eye Readings IN-PERSON at More Freaks at the Beach Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

The Ocean Shores Urban Unglued More Freaks at the Beach will be all weekend long with ~50 vendors along with some readers/healers! Join me!

Ghost 5 Montesano, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 530 Wynoochee Valley Road, Montesano, WA 98563

Teams vs Teams, Heavy Things, Puzzles in the Dark, Teamwork, Rucking, Survival Skills, Silly Games - Ghost 5 has something for everyone!

Indoor Rock Climbing Elma, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 610 E Main St, Elma, WA

Sessions are 45-minutes beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday and every other Friday for a maximum of four participants at a time. Age Requirement: 5 years old and up...