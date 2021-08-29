Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen calendar: What's coming up

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 5 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are lining up on the Aberdeen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3NEZ_0bgSdimh00

Monte Brew Fest (Fish & Brew)

Montesano, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 123 Pioneer Avenue West, Montesano, WA 98563

Beer, music, food & a cornhole tournament will make for a fun night! We hope you’ll join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DduYc_0bgSdimh00

Annual Beachcombers Driftwood Show

Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWynm_0bgSdimh00

Intuitive Eye Readings IN-PERSON at More Freaks at the Beach

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

The Ocean Shores Urban Unglued More Freaks at the Beach will be all weekend long with ~50 vendors along with some readers/healers! Join me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46f7Mv_0bgSdimh00

Ghost 5

Montesano, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 530 Wynoochee Valley Road, Montesano, WA 98563

Teams vs Teams, Heavy Things, Puzzles in the Dark, Teamwork, Rucking, Survival Skills, Silly Games - Ghost 5 has something for everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpYpw_0bgSdimh00

Indoor Rock Climbing

Elma, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 610 E Main St, Elma, WA

Sessions are 45-minutes beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday and every other Friday for a maximum of four participants at a time. Age Requirement: 5 years old and up...

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

