Sheridan calendar: What's coming up

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Sheridan area:

Headmaster Meeting Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1325 Burton St, Sheridan, WY

All families are to attend the Headmaster Meeting with the faculty on August 31st at 6pm. This meeting is for all families, not just new families. Please contact Pr. Cain if you cannot attend...

Producer Meet & Greet Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Producers! Come join USCA, Ag Risk Advisors, and LandTrust for a Producer Meet & Greet at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan following the Superior Livestock sale on Tuesday, August 19. We will be on the...

Yoga & Acupuncture Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Yoga and Acupuncture with Monique Mueller This form of yoga uses poses to activate and balance energy in the 14 meridian paths. These meridian paths are known as the energy pathways in Traditional...

Victory Garden Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Community Garden Opportunity! Contact Amanda Munford at 675-4952 with questions or to sign up. Do you like to get your hands in the dirt and grow your own food? The Victory Garden Club may be a...

Catalyst Youth Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Youth ages 6-12 grades, join us in the Catalyst Coffee Shop midweek!