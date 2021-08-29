Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan calendar: What's coming up

Sheridan Digest
 5 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sheridan area:

Headmaster Meeting

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1325 Burton St, Sheridan, WY

All families are to attend the Headmaster Meeting with the faculty on August 31st at 6pm. This meeting is for all families, not just new families. Please contact Pr. Cain if you cannot attend...

Producer Meet & Greet

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Producers! Come join USCA, Ag Risk Advisors, and LandTrust for a Producer Meet & Greet at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan following the Superior Livestock sale on Tuesday, August 19. We will be on the...

Yoga & Acupuncture

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Yoga and Acupuncture with Monique Mueller This form of yoga uses poses to activate and balance energy in the 14 meridian paths. These meridian paths are known as the energy pathways in Traditional...

Victory Garden

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Community Garden Opportunity! Contact Amanda Munford at 675-4952 with questions or to sign up. Do you like to get your hands in the dirt and grow your own food? The Victory Garden Club may be a...

Catalyst Youth

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Youth ages 6-12 grades, join us in the Catalyst Coffee Shop midweek!

Sheridan Digest

ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

