Deridder calendar: Coming events

(DERIDDER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Deridder calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deridder:

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70612

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Vintage Market Days SW Louisiana presents our Fall event "Forever Vintage" Deridder, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 506 West Drive, DeRidder, LA 70634

we are bringing some of the best vendors in the country to you at this event

JRTC and Fort Polk Salute to the Troops - Toby Keith Concert Fort Polk, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6661 Warrior Trail, Fort Polk South, LA 71459

JRTC and Fort Polk is pleased to welcome Country Music Superstar Toby Keith on 10 September to Headquarters Field.