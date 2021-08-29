Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Deridder calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 5 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Deridder calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deridder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzFZ4_0bgSdVG800

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Discover list of events happening in the Kirbyville, Texas today. Explore fun activities to do in Kirbyville, Texas Today

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DBQs_0bgSdVG800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70612

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGKrs_0bgSdVG800

Vintage Market Days SW Louisiana presents our Fall event "Forever Vintage"

Deridder, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 506 West Drive, DeRidder, LA 70634

we are bringing some of the best vendors in the country to you at this event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBd1I_0bgSdVG800

JRTC and Fort Polk Salute to the Troops - Toby Keith Concert

Fort Polk, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6661 Warrior Trail, Fort Polk South, LA 71459

JRTC and Fort Polk is pleased to welcome Country Music Superstar Toby Keith on 10 September to Headquarters Field.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
120
Followers
347
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Polk, LA
City
Deridder, LA
City
Sun, LA
Deridder, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Kirbyville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Country Music#Headquarters Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy