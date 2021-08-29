Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Brookings events coming soon

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 5 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Live events are lining up on the Brookings calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brookings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYkBk_0bgSdRjE00

David and Teesha Ministries

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 3rd St NW, Madison, SD

Illusionist David Laflin shares a special night of fun, laughter, and illusions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yb7jz_0bgSdRjE00

Paddle Board Yoga @ Dakota Nature Park

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 32nd St S, Brookings, SD

Join us for paddle board yoga at Dakota Nature Park with Marcie! We are so excited to take our practice out to the water and challenge our balance! Two opportunities to join her: Wednesday, August...

Learn More

Shipwreck Seafood Boil

Chester, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23925 464th Avenue, Chester, SD 57016

Pre-purchase tickets for the Seafood Boil. Tickets are $35 FOR A BUCKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Jumbo Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Potatoes, Corn, Onion

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bV7D1_0bgSdRjE00

5K Color Run

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 11th St NE, Madison, SD

5K Color Run! This is 3.2 miles of color fun! Adults and kids will have fun running a course with colors flying everywhere! You can choose to run or walk the course but beware you may want to pick...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I1ZZ_0bgSdRjE00

Keep Clean Downtown Brookings - August 2021

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 3rd St, Brookings, SD

Keep Clean Downtown Brookings is a volunteer effort to remove litter in the Downtown Brookings Business District and keep our community clean in more ways than one! The Brookings Area Chamber of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
59
Followers
374
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
City
Madison, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Paddle Board#Sun Oct 10#The Seafood Boil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy