Brookings events coming soon

(BROOKINGS, SD) Live events are lining up on the Brookings calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brookings area:

David and Teesha Ministries Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 3rd St NW, Madison, SD

Illusionist David Laflin shares a special night of fun, laughter, and illusions.

Paddle Board Yoga @ Dakota Nature Park Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 32nd St S, Brookings, SD

Join us for paddle board yoga at Dakota Nature Park with Marcie! We are so excited to take our practice out to the water and challenge our balance! Two opportunities to join her: Wednesday, August...

Shipwreck Seafood Boil Chester, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23925 464th Avenue, Chester, SD 57016

Pre-purchase tickets for the Seafood Boil. Tickets are $35 FOR A BUCKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Jumbo Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Potatoes, Corn, Onion

5K Color Run Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 11th St NE, Madison, SD

5K Color Run! This is 3.2 miles of color fun! Adults and kids will have fun running a course with colors flying everywhere! You can choose to run or walk the course but beware you may want to pick...

Keep Clean Downtown Brookings - August 2021 Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 3rd St, Brookings, SD

Keep Clean Downtown Brookings is a volunteer effort to remove litter in the Downtown Brookings Business District and keep our community clean in more ways than one! The Brookings Area Chamber of...