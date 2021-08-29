Cancel
Batesville, AR

What's up Batesville: Local events calendar

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Batesville:

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek

Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei

The Unknown Tour 2021 - Batesville, AR

Batesville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4440 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501

A One night, 2.5 hour women's event packed with comedy, worship, and encouragement focused on navigating life's unknowns.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1099 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Rebecca Cockrell, Facilitator501-270-3234 Click Here For Registration

Jimmy Driftwood Music Barn and Folk Hall of Fame

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 19775 AR-5, Mountain View, AR

Music on Friday and Sunday nights; Saturday nights during Festivals Free admission Donations accepted\n

Mountain View Folklore Society Music and Dancing

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Mountain View Folklore Society. Live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7:00 to 9:00. Two different live bands. donations on Friday nights and on Saturday night $5.00. Memberships...

