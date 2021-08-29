Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville calendar: What's coming up

Campbellsville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campbellsville:

Story Hour

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join us for in-person Story Hours this September! We'll meet weekly in the TCPL Children's Room. Be sure to sign up all who plan to attend.

STEAM Lab: Lego Makers

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Teens and Tweens, we'll meet in the Community Room for Lego engineering! You'll build boats, zip lines, spinning toys, marble games

Crafternoon: Bowtruckle (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

September Crafternoon: create your very own moldable Bowtruckle, the hand-sized, insect eating tree dweller.

The Cane Ridge Revival with Eddie Price (Adults)

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Adults are welcome to join Eddie Price as he presents "The Cane Ridge Revival: The Great Revival that Transformed Kentucky" at TCPL.

Chair Yoga

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join class leader Cheryl Crenshaw for this perfect low impact workout! This fall, we will offer this class in-person.

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

