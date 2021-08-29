Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tullahoma, TN

Live events Tullahoma — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 5 days ago

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Tullahoma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tullahoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1msc_0bgSd9Ad00

Westwood Elementary Cub Scouts Sign Up Night

Manchester, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 912 Oakdale St, Manchester, TN

Don't miss the SCHOOL NIGHTS...This is the perfect time to enroll your child in SCOUTING! Adventure is calling, Join now!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGNz4_0bgSd9Ad00

Crazy Daisies Food Truck at Pharmory Rx

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join Pharmory Rx and Crazy Daisies for our first Food Truck day! You will have the opportunity to meet your new Pharmacist, Terri L. Scioscia, DPh, and don’t forget to being your “Brown Bag” with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDti9_0bgSd9Ad00

The Story of Us

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 414 Wilson Ave #121, Tullahoma, TN

On Saturday, September 5, 2017, a small group of people gathered at the Holiday Inn Express to discuss the possibility of planting a new church in Tullahoma. Some 48 days later, Life Change Church...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIMtR_0bgSd9Ad00

Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk

Manchester, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 557 North Woodland Street, Manchester, TN 37355

Join friends, family members, and neighbors as we walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost to suicide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI97U_0bgSd9Ad00

Bingo Tuesday!

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 119 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN

Come join us for a fun game of Bingo at Daddy Billy's in Tullahoma every Tuesday starting at 6:30 pm!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma, TN
208
Followers
400
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Manchester, TN
Government
City
Manchester, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Life Change Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy