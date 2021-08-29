Live events Tullahoma — what’s coming up

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Tullahoma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tullahoma:

Westwood Elementary Cub Scouts Sign Up Night Manchester, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 912 Oakdale St, Manchester, TN

Don't miss the SCHOOL NIGHTS...This is the perfect time to enroll your child in SCOUTING! Adventure is calling, Join now!

Crazy Daisies Food Truck at Pharmory Rx Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join Pharmory Rx and Crazy Daisies for our first Food Truck day! You will have the opportunity to meet your new Pharmacist, Terri L. Scioscia, DPh, and don’t forget to being your “Brown Bag” with...

The Story of Us Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 414 Wilson Ave #121, Tullahoma, TN

On Saturday, September 5, 2017, a small group of people gathered at the Holiday Inn Express to discuss the possibility of planting a new church in Tullahoma. Some 48 days later, Life Change Church...

Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk Manchester, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 557 North Woodland Street, Manchester, TN 37355

Join friends, family members, and neighbors as we walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost to suicide.

Bingo Tuesday! Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 119 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN

Come join us for a fun game of Bingo at Daddy Billy's in Tullahoma every Tuesday starting at 6:30 pm!