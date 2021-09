Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away, leaving many of his contemporaries in the music business feeling heartbroken over the news. On Tuesday, the band announced that Watts had died at the age of 80 in a London hospital surrounded by his family. Because Watts has been one of the most talented drummers of the past 60 years, he served as an inspiration for many, and that influence can be felt in the many, many tribute posts online.