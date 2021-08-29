Cancel
Gallup, NM

Live events coming up in Gallup

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 5 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are lining up on the Gallup calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gallup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yX695_0bgScwia00

Science and the Five Senses

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us on Facebook and YouTube Tuesdays at 1:00 PM to explore with our five senses. This month we’re focusing on science we can see! • August 3rd, 2021 - Sink or Float • August 17th, 2021 - Does...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0aHh_0bgScwia00

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi

Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 6p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOG7l_0bgScwia00

Veterans 5K Run/Walk

Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Road, Church Rock, NM 87311

2021 Veterans Conference 5K Run/Walk is going to be an in-person event and is free to everyone participating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzRwO_0bgScwia00

Navajo Tribal Fair

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Window Rock, AZ

The annual Navajo Nation Fair boasts the biggest American Indian fair in the United States with twenty events planned to entertain locals and visitors alike for five days. Tradition continues with...

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

