Marshfield, WI

Marshfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 5 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CSxE_0bgSct4P00

CWSF Merchandise

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

513 East 17th Street Marshfield, WI 54449 Email: ashlee.cwsf@gmail.com Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM *** The office is closed during the Holidays. span of span a a div span div...

Learn More

Johnny Wad at the Central Wisconsin State Fair

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

North American Midway delivers the best in safe and fun midway experiences to over 15 million fair-goers in 20 states and 4 Canadian Provinces.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzzvw_0bgSct4P00

Breakfast in the park

Granton, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 N Main St, Granton, WI

$7 - Adults $4 - Children 4-11 Free - Children under 4 All proceeds go to the Clark County Farm Bureau Youth Scholarship. Menu: pancakes, breakfast link, scrambled eggs with ham, cheese curds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8R40_0bgSct4P00

Midfield Mayhem - Marshfield, WI 2021

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1001 E 29th St, Marshfield, WI

Description For 4 & 5-year-olds. Children will learn soccer terms and basics while participating in a practice and scrimmage each week. Held on Sundays at Griese Park on Figi Field. * * * Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGNzH_0bgSct4P00

Bobby Rush

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Truly a legend.. you have to see Bobby Rush .. a true entertainer and still has the blues and funk @ age 85!! Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
92
Followers
397
Post
12K+
Views
With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

