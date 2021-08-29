Watertown calendar: What's coming up

(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are coming to Watertown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Story Time (Birth-Kindergarten) Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Story time programs aim to instill a love of reading by encouraging parents and other special adults to read aloud to children. Activities in story time promote brain and language development for...

BASH 2021 Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1901 9th Avenue Southwest, Watertown, SD 57201

Prairie Lakes Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce BASH (Building A Superior Healthcare System) 2021.

ACLS Provider Course (2 Day Training) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

ACLS is geared towards healthcare professionals who either direct or participate in the management of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.