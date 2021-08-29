Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Watertown calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 5 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are coming to Watertown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC5bK_0bgScrIx00

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Pbyb_0bgScrIx00

Story Time (Birth-Kindergarten)

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Story time programs aim to instill a love of reading by encouraging parents and other special adults to read aloud to children. Activities in story time promote brain and language development for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hvk9_0bgScrIx00

BASH 2021

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1901 9th Avenue Southwest, Watertown, SD 57201

Prairie Lakes Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce BASH (Building A Superior Healthcare System) 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpX7h_0bgScrIx00

ACLS Provider Course (2 Day Training)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

ACLS is geared towards healthcare professionals who either direct or participate in the management of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrirZ_0bgScrIx00

Menopause The Musical

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
72
Followers
391
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Center#Sd 57201 Acls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy