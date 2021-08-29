Oxford calendar: Coming events

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:

Charcuterie Board Class Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 Wall St, Oxford, NC

Join us for a in person class with our awesome friends at the Tobacco Wood Brewing Co!! Come out and learn how to make a charcuterie board with us! We will learn a couple of industry tricks...

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 918 State Forest Rd., Bahama, NC 27503

The Gathering is a 5 day, 4-night event that offers in-depth learning for individuals and families. See below for TICKET/CABIN information.

Carlee Farm Holiday Marketplace 2021 Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1003 Carlee Farm Road, Oxford, NC 27565

Carlee Farm is having a Marketplace just in time for the holidays! You have been invited as a vendor to participate!

Students Fall Retreat at Camp Oak Hill Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1528 Oak Hill Rd, Oxford, NC

Grades 5th - 12th are growing in Christ through worship attendance and our Harvest Students class as well as serving through our church serving teams.

House Cat's Vs. Wild Cats Day/Night Party Henderson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 208 South Garnett Street, 201 South Garnett Street, Henderson, NC 27536

Day Party music will be serenaded by saxophonist, along with complimentary wine! Night Party 21+ after midnight 30+, R&B Soul, Casual Dress