Palmer, AK

Events on the Palmer calendar

Posted by 
Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 5 days ago

(PALMER, AK) Palmer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuhHH_0bgSclFp00

Martina McBride

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Martina McBride at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre. Tickets are $39 (lawn area) concert only, $49 with Fair admission. Reserved area $85 concert only, $95 with Fair admission.Tickets with Fair...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyHWq_0bgSclFp00

Portugal. The Man em Anchorage a Alaska State Fairgrounds

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.

NA Meetings

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Palmer is located in the state of Alaska, US. It is a sad fact that some of the people living in Palmer face substance use disorders and their side effects in their daily lives. People with drug...

The Fearless Flores Globe of Death

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Presented by Mattress Firm Daily at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30pm These third-generation motorcycle daredevils will keep you on the edge of your seat! Featured on America’s Got Talent, Cyndel and her...

Raw Crystal Collective @ The ALASKA STATE FAIR

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.

Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
Posted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Posted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Posted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

