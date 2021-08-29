Events on the Palmer calendar
(PALMER, AK) Palmer has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Palmer area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK
Martina McBride at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre. Tickets are $39 (lawn area) concert only, $49 with Fair admission. Reserved area $85 concert only, $95 with Fair admission.Tickets with Fair...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM
The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Palmer is located in the state of Alaska, US. It is a sad fact that some of the people living in Palmer face substance use disorders and their side effects in their daily lives. People with drug...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK
Presented by Mattress Firm Daily at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30pm These third-generation motorcycle daredevils will keep you on the edge of your seat! Featured on America’s Got Talent, Cyndel and her...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM
The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.
Comments / 0