Events on the Palmer calendar

(PALMER, AK) Palmer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmer area:

Martina McBride Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Martina McBride at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre. Tickets are $39 (lawn area) concert only, $49 with Fair admission. Reserved area $85 concert only, $95 with Fair admission.Tickets with Fair...

Portugal. The Man em Anchorage a Alaska State Fairgrounds Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.

NA Meetings Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Palmer is located in the state of Alaska, US. It is a sad fact that some of the people living in Palmer face substance use disorders and their side effects in their daily lives. People with drug...

The Fearless Flores Globe of Death Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Presented by Mattress Firm Daily at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30pm These third-generation motorcycle daredevils will keep you on the edge of your seat! Featured on America’s Got Talent, Cyndel and her...

Raw Crystal Collective @ The ALASKA STATE FAIR Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

The Alaska State Fair is a local, self-sustaining, non-profit corporation established in 1936.