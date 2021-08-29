Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Greenwood calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Live events are coming to Greenwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYcEr_0bgScdC100

Messy PYF — First Presbyterian Church

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St, Greenwood, MS

10:00 a.m. Sunday School 11:00 a.m. Worship Scripture: James 1:17-27 Sermon: “Be Doers of the Word” Dr. Andrew Chaney Children’s Sermon: Elder Wade Litton Prayer of Dedication: Elder Heston...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVCNA_0bgScdC100

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Alfredo Alvarez

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Alfredo Alvarez. Bishop Alvarez is the Pastor of All Nations Worship Center in Oxford, Mississippi. He also serves on the Youth & Discipleship...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cE3fi_0bgScdC100

Game Night

Moorhead, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mississippi 3 & E Cherry St, Moorhead, MS

Come out an join us for board games and video games.

Learn More

The Power of the Gospel

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us every Sunday morning in August as we learn about the simple power of the Gospel from the book of Romans. This sermon series will show us how Jesus Christ is at the center! Romans mixes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvkwJ_0bgScdC100

Between the Lions.

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
228
Followers
393
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Greenwood, MS
Government
City
Indianola, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Moorhead, MS
Greenwood, MS
Society
City
Oxford, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Winona, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Join#The Youth Discipleship#Gospel#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy