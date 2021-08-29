Greenwood calendar: What's coming up

(GREENWOOD, MS) Live events are coming to Greenwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

Messy PYF — First Presbyterian Church Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St, Greenwood, MS

10:00 a.m. Sunday School 11:00 a.m. Worship Scripture: James 1:17-27 Sermon: “Be Doers of the Word” Dr. Andrew Chaney Children’s Sermon: Elder Wade Litton Prayer of Dedication: Elder Heston...

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Alfredo Alvarez Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Alfredo Alvarez. Bishop Alvarez is the Pastor of All Nations Worship Center in Oxford, Mississippi. He also serves on the Youth & Discipleship...

Game Night Moorhead, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mississippi 3 & E Cherry St, Moorhead, MS

Come out an join us for board games and video games.

The Power of the Gospel Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us every Sunday morning in August as we learn about the simple power of the Gospel from the book of Romans. This sermon series will show us how Jesus Christ is at the center! Romans mixes...

Between the Lions. Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.