Keene calendar: Coming events

(KEENE, NH) Keene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

Staying Fit in Pregnancy Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Movement is essential to a healthy pregnancy and empowered birth. This early pregnancy class will prepare expectant parents for both.

Introduction to NetworkSpinal Class Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

You can gain optimal health and get more out of life!

Alex Minasian Trio / Samirah Evans & Matthew Dorko Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - August Exhibit Entry Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Pete Bernhard / The Huntress & Holder of Hands Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!