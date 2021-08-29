Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene calendar: Coming events

(KEENE, NH) Keene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddhqe_0bgScbQZ00

Staying Fit in Pregnancy

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Movement is essential to a healthy pregnancy and empowered birth. This early pregnancy class will prepare expectant parents for both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DF9K_0bgScbQZ00

Introduction to NetworkSpinal Class

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

You can gain optimal health and get more out of life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfGhz_0bgScbQZ00

Alex Minasian Trio / Samirah Evans & Matthew Dorko

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njISO_0bgScbQZ00

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - August Exhibit Entry

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Ofy_0bgScbQZ00

Pete Bernhard / The Huntress & Holder of Hands

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

