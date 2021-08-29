Live events Brownwood — what’s coming up

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownwood calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

Dingers on the Diamond Softball Tournament Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:59 AM

Address: 3266-3298 Milam Dr, Brownwood, TX

Visit the Bert V. Massey II Sports Complex to catch the “Dingers on the Diamond” softball tournament August 28th and 29th! The Burt V. Massey II Sports Complex is located on 66 acres off Milam...

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Jubilee 2021 | August 4th - 8th Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service! Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Early

CCSW Men's Retreat Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 9030 Retreat Rd, Brownwood, TX 76801

The annual CCSW Men's Retreat brings together Disciples men from around the Southwest Region for keynotes, worship, and fellowship

Vaccine Clinic at CCMC Comanche, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 10201 TX-16, Comanche, TX

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available by appointment on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the...