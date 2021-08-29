Talladega calendar: What's coming up

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Talladega:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Oxford, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oxford, AL 36203

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Backpacking 101 Sylacauga, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 49951 HWY 280, Sylacauga, AL 35150

The Alabama Hiking Club, The Alabama Outdoor Adventurers, and the Pinhoti Outdoor Center are teaming up again for Backpacking 101!

Client Appreciation Cruise Riverside, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 Depot Street, Riverside, AL 35135

As a token of our appreciation we would like for you to dress in your flyest white attire and join us for a 3 hour cruise.

Women Who Battle on Their Knees in the FIRE Oxford, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Mc Cullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203

Calling all women! Step out of the old and into the new! Come see what God has in store for you.

Women’s Bible Study Childersburg, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ladies from our church and community meet at Grace every Sunday at 5:30pm. The study is lead by Teresa Yager. You can contact her by email if you would like to learn more about this group at...