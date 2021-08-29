Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

Talladega calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 5 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Talladega:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jd4LR_0bgScJjb00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Oxford, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oxford, AL 36203

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An046_0bgScJjb00

Backpacking 101

Sylacauga, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 49951 HWY 280, Sylacauga, AL 35150

The Alabama Hiking Club, The Alabama Outdoor Adventurers, and the Pinhoti Outdoor Center are teaming up again for Backpacking 101!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp4LB_0bgScJjb00

Client Appreciation Cruise

Riverside, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 Depot Street, Riverside, AL 35135

As a token of our appreciation we would like for you to dress in your flyest white attire and join us for a 3 hour cruise.

Learn More

Women Who Battle on Their Knees in the FIRE

Oxford, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Mc Cullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203

Calling all women! Step out of the old and into the new! Come see what God has in store for you.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRVoA_0bgScJjb00

Women’s Bible Study

Childersburg, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ladies from our church and community meet at Grace every Sunday at 5:30pm. The study is lead by Teresa Yager. You can contact her by email if you would like to learn more about this group at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Talladega News Flash

Talladega News Flash

Talladega, AL
237
Followers
345
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Sylacauga, AL
City
Riverside, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Oxford, AL
Talladega, AL
Government
Oxford, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Al 35150#The Alabama Hiking Club#Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy