Troy, AL

Troy calendar: Events coming up

Troy Daily
 5 days ago

(TROY, AL) Live events are coming to Troy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Troy:

Pints & Paints at Sixtel Bottle And Growler

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330

Don't miss out on painting this hilarious Rooster in Downtown Enterprise with us! All supplies are included with step by step instructions.

Date night!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3000 Ozark Highway, Enterprise, AL 36330

Enjoy the sounds of old school jazz from. Ms. Lynetta M. Powell while enjoying dancing and a nice buffet dinner. We have 2 dj's afterwards!

UAB Women's Volleyball at Troy Preseason Tournament

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

UAB is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and family-friendly environment in which all faculty and staff can excel and achieve work/life...

Copy of MidCoastal Tech Grand Opening Celebration With Mattie J

Brundidge, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 North Main Street, Brundidge, AL 36010

Help us celebrate the GRAND OPENING for MidCoastal Tech (& Special Events) on October 09, 2021 with Mattie J.

Press Release Adult Prom

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330

Great event for adults! Limited open bar and we will crown a King and Queen!! Any questions, contact us at myreleaselounge@gmail.com

