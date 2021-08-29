Cancel
Environment

Oil and gas companies evacuate employees, slash production ahead of Hurricane Ida

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorts from southern Louisiana to Mississippi were closed on Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida raced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Energy companies slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production by 91 percent, or 1.65 million barrels, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By Saturday, oil and gas companies had evacuated 290 offshore facilities and moved 11 drill vessels out of harm's way.

