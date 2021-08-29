Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville calendar: Events coming up

Gainesville News Beat
 5 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Gainesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49byaZ_0bgScCYW00

Depression & Anxiety Recovery — Gainesville TX — September 6, 2021

Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3411 N Weaver St, Gainesville, TX 76240

Get Your Life Back!! Join Dr. Neil Nedley and learn all the keys to dealing with depression and anxiety in yourself or those you care about!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEtTa_0bgScCYW00

Live at the Coffee House Presents: Brent Ryan

Pilot Point, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 West Main Street, Pilot Point, TX 76258

Join us Sunday, October 24th @ 4pm as we welcome the very talented Texas singer/songwriter Brent Ryan to the Coffee House stage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POcvq_0bgScCYW00

Gospel Meeting with Gerald Hardesty

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 602 N Commerce St, Gainesville, TX

Sunday, August 29 9:30 AM for Bible Class 10:25 AM for Worship 6:00 PM for Afternoon Study Monday, August 30 – Wednesday, September 1 7:00 PM Nightly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA5CJ_0bgScCYW00

Water Aerobics at Leonard Park Aquatic Center (Evenings)

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Our men and women are LOVING our water aerobics so much that we have decided to extend our end date! Our last day will be September 10th! Want a fun workout? Come out to the Leonard Park Aquatic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJH6Q_0bgScCYW00

Non-Newtonian Day

Collinsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 409 East Woodland Street, Collinsville, TX 76233

Children will find out what non-newtonian fluids are and have fun playing with some!

ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

