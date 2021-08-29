Cancel
Americus, GA

What’s up Americus: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Americus Updates
 5 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Americus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Americus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnlfA_0bgScAn400

Blake Turner LIVE

Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 108 4th Avenue, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Join us for another Coffee Club Nights performance featuring Blake Turner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQDjN_0bgScAn400

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Americus, GA

Americus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5YzG_0bgScAn400

PERFORMANCE ACADEMY CHRISTMAS - Matinee

Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 Dr. BT Rainey Street, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Performance Academy's "Gettin' in the Mood for Christmas" is a hometown favorite and a highly anticipated event each Christmas season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYudk_0bgScAn400

Southern Hospitality w/CTC Events

Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 East 4th Avenue, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Southern Hospitality... It's more than music it's a VIBE featuring live performances by: C-Renā and Justin James.

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

