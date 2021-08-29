Abingdon events coming up

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:

Identifying and Overcoming Childhood Trauma Bristol, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 134 Commerce Court, Bristol, VA 24202

Lori-Gates Addison LCSW, CPP will be speaking on Overcoming the Effects of Childhood Trauma in Your Life

Rodeo in the Valley Bristol, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 11100 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24202

A five month Pro Rodeo series packed with action for the whole family. You can also shop and enjoy food at Vendor Alley in the Valley.

AV Wine Club Luau Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

AV Wine Club Luau at 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA 24211-7200, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Farm to Table Fundraising Supper @ Tumbling Creek Cidery, Kelly Ridge Farms Meadowview, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 30558 Old Saltworks Road, Meadowview, VA 24361

Join your friends in the heart of Appalachia for an intimate Farm to Table supper....for a great cause!

Barter Sings Broadway at the Moonlite Drive In Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:50 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:10 PM

LIVE ON STAGE at the Moonlite Drive In! Join Barter favorites as they sing their favorite hits from some of the best Broadway musicals of all time. Featuring songs from classics like Grease, The...