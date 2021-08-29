Cancel
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon events coming up

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 5 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9SVb_0bgSc86r00

Identifying and Overcoming Childhood Trauma

Bristol, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 134 Commerce Court, Bristol, VA 24202

Lori-Gates Addison LCSW, CPP will be speaking on Overcoming the Effects of Childhood Trauma in Your Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wR6U_0bgSc86r00

Rodeo in the Valley

Bristol, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 11100 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24202

A five month Pro Rodeo series packed with action for the whole family. You can also shop and enjoy food at Vendor Alley in the Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5R6k_0bgSc86r00

AV Wine Club Luau

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

AV Wine Club Luau at 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA 24211-7200, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ppqdn_0bgSc86r00

Farm to Table Fundraising Supper @ Tumbling Creek Cidery, Kelly Ridge Farms

Meadowview, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 30558 Old Saltworks Road, Meadowview, VA 24361

Join your friends in the heart of Appalachia for an intimate Farm to Table supper....for a great cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI2gZ_0bgSc86r00

Barter Sings Broadway at the Moonlite Drive In

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:50 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:10 PM

LIVE ON STAGE at the Moonlite Drive In! Join Barter favorites as they sing their favorite hits from some of the best Broadway musicals of all time. Featuring songs from classics like Grease, The...

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

