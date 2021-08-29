Sonora events coming soon

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival Twain Harte, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 22901 Meadow Dr, Twain Harte, CA

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival August 27, 28th and 29th in Twain Harte at Eproson Park.

Fresh~Saturday Night Tuolumne, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM

Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379

Dance and Latin hits from Los Angeles...the dance floor will be open!

Fantastic Fungi Retreat Twain Harte, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383

Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, OMG chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, mushroom foraging, stargazing and a silent disco.

Thunder Cover Tuolumne, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM

Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379

Epic fun with a party band playing all your favorites from the 50's to now!

GP Adventure Retreat #12 | Autumn Arrives Twain Harte, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Camp Earnest, CA 95383

Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, excursions in nature, stargazing, musical singalongs.