Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Sonora events coming soon

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 5 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFp9v_0bgSbxZ600

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival

Twain Harte, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 22901 Meadow Dr, Twain Harte, CA

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival August 27, 28th and 29th in Twain Harte at Eproson Park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5IAw_0bgSbxZ600

Fresh~Saturday Night

Tuolumne, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM

Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379

Dance and Latin hits from Los Angeles...the dance floor will be open!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekn00_0bgSbxZ600

Fantastic Fungi Retreat

Twain Harte, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383

Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, OMG chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, mushroom foraging, stargazing and a silent disco.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01W2PE_0bgSbxZ600

Thunder Cover

Tuolumne, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM

Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379

Epic fun with a party band playing all your favorites from the 50's to now!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454V6p_0bgSbxZ600

GP Adventure Retreat #12 | Autumn Arrives

Twain Harte, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Camp Earnest, CA 95383

Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, excursions in nature, stargazing, musical singalongs.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
91
Followers
385
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Twain Harte, CA
Sonora, CA
Government
Tuolumne, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Springs#Dance#Mushroom#Latin#50#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy