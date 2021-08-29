Sonora events coming soon
(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 22901 Meadow Dr, Twain Harte, CA
Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival August 27, 28th and 29th in Twain Harte at Eproson Park.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM
Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379
Dance and Latin hits from Los Angeles...the dance floor will be open!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383
Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, OMG chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, mushroom foraging, stargazing and a silent disco.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:55 PM
Address: 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379
Epic fun with a party band playing all your favorites from the 50's to now!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 21553 Cedar Springs Road, Camp Earnest, CA 95383
Three night mountain retreat, includes lodging, chef prepared meals, drinks, speakers, excursions in nature, stargazing, musical singalongs.
