Madisonville events coming up

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Circus Funtastic - MADISONVILLE, KY Madisonville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 E. Arch St., Madisonville, KY 42431

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

FUZED Relationships 101: Building Community Young Women’s Small Group Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1055 N Main St, Madisonville, KY

Join FUZED for this young women's small group building relationship and community in faith. Details are shared each Wednesday at FUZED midweek services. You may also like the following events from...

Kentucky Revival Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330

A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!

College Colors Sacramento, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Show off your College Colors for National College Colors Day! More details provided at CU Student Life Social Media! @ SAC Foyer