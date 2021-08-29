Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville events coming up

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 5 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMwzq_0bgSbjSA00

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market

Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSXPG_0bgSbjSA00

Circus Funtastic - MADISONVILLE, KY

Madisonville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 E. Arch St., Madisonville, KY 42431

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyNwT_0bgSbjSA00

FUZED Relationships 101: Building Community Young Women’s Small Group

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1055 N Main St, Madisonville, KY

Join FUZED for this young women's small group building relationship and community in faith. Details are shared each Wednesday at FUZED midweek services. You may also like the following events from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416sZG_0bgSbjSA00

Kentucky Revival

Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330

A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wQRW_0bgSbjSA00

College Colors

Sacramento, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Show off your College Colors for National College Colors Day! More details provided at CU Student Life Social Media! @ SAC Foyer

Madisonville, KY
