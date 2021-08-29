Cancel
Sequim, WA

Coming soon: Sequim events

Posted by 
Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Live events are coming to Sequim.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:



Lake Crescent and Marymere Falls Guided Tour in Olympic National Park

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3002 Mt Angeles Rd, Port Angeles, WA

Confirmation will be received at time of booking Not wheelchair accessible Olympic Hiking Co. operates the tour rain or shine. Cancellations due to weather not permitted. Weather forecast can be...



Authentic Indian Cuisine Cooking Classes

Sequim, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 303 Sunny View Drive, Sequim, WA 98382

The most awaiting event "Indian Cuisine Cooking Classes" is here!!!!



Music in the Park

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We wrap up the season series for Music in the Park



Leaning Into...Letting Go and Embracing You! (September Book Club)

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 116 North Lincoln Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Welcome to the FIRST edition of the "Leaning Into..." A women's book club in Port Angeles!



Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Port Townsend

Port Townsend, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1893 S Jacob Miller Road, port townsend, WA 98368

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Port Townsend. This will be a concert with live music.

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
109
Followers
385
Post
20K+
Views
With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

