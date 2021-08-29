Coming soon: Lucedale events

(LUCEDALE, MS) Lucedale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lucedale:

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MB Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mobile, AL 36608

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Vintage Market Days of Mobile - Fall 2021 "Southern Picnic" Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1035 Cody Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

Vintage Market Days® returns to Mobile for our 2021 Fall Market, “Southern Picnic”, August 27-29, 2021 at The Grounds!

Mega Musical Chairs Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1035 Cody Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

Mega Musical Chairs is is large game of musical chairs where YOU play for YOUR charity!

Wild Country Off-Road VIP Event - Leakesville, MS Leakesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17421 Mississippi 63, Leakesville, MS 39451

Meet Karen Waldrup before she rocks the stage off-road in Mississippi!!

Mobtown Showdown 2022 Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 10:30 AM

Address: 1035 Cody Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

Custom Car,Truck, and Bike Show located in Mobile, AL at The Grounds presented by.. LAIDOUT Apparel