Live events on the horizon in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) Coos Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

Singspiration Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50211 US-101, Bandon, OR

Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association. This singing, musical and fellowship event takes place on the fifth Sunday of the month.

BLACKBERRY ARTS FESTIVAL 2021 - COOS BAY — What to do in Southern Oregon Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans and vendors. So bring the entire family. Walk around and...

Poetry Reading Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 367 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Poets and writers of all levels and ages are welcome to read their own or someone else's poetry. Acoustic musicians also welcome. Light refreshments

South Coast- Thursday Sunset Bay Trail Party- Sept 30 Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!

Oregon Outdoors Recreation Summit Trail Party - South Coast Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join TKO for trail stewardship in the southern Oregon Coast region!