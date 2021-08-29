Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

Live events on the horizon in Coos Bay

Posted by 
Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 5 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Coos Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsxQU_0bgSbgnz00

Singspiration

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50211 US-101, Bandon, OR

Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association. This singing, musical and fellowship event takes place on the fifth Sunday of the month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMx60_0bgSbgnz00

BLACKBERRY ARTS FESTIVAL 2021 - COOS BAY — What to do in Southern Oregon

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans and vendors. So bring the entire family. Walk around and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyOxD_0bgSbgnz00

Poetry Reading

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 367 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Poets and writers of all levels and ages are welcome to read their own or someone else's poetry. Acoustic musicians also welcome. Light refreshments

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuO49_0bgSbgnz00

South Coast- Thursday Sunset Bay Trail Party- Sept 30

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOKEu_0bgSbgnz00

Oregon Outdoors Recreation Summit Trail Party - South Coast

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join TKO for trail stewardship in the southern Oregon Coast region!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
145
Followers
376
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Bandon, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Bandon, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bay State#Wine#Trail Party#Sun Oct 10#97420 Join Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy