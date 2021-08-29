Coming soon: Jacksonville events

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Jacksonville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

Flip the Frog Roodhouse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

bring your dancing shoes, and us for some great entertainment!!!!

Illinois College's 50th Reunion of the Classes of 1970 and 1971 Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Road, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Illinois College's 50th Reunion of the Classes of 1970 and 1971!

Spunky Bottom Girls Live on The Patio! Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series is proud to welcome back the Spunky Bottom Girls for multiply shows! These gals has been a big part of the Evandys Boatel Family since the beginning.

Hearsay headed back to Big Daddy’s Doghouse Winchester, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come rock out with the Hearsay Band to all your favorite tunes!

2nd Annual ParTEE for PCASA Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1265 Sandusky Road, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Join us for 18 holes of golf at beautiful K’s Creek Golf Club in Jacksonville to benefit PCASA. Food. Fun. Prizes. Golf. The perfect day!