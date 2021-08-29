Marion events coming soon

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70.00 Seat Hold

Class Reunion Marion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 204 S Market St, Marion, IL

Class reunion to salute time and Cheap Trick. Presented by Tribute Wars USA Featured artist Cheap Surrender.

Andy Gullahorn LIVE at Little Nashville Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959

Andy Gullahorn is one of the premiere singer-songwriters in the Folk/Americana space today. Join us for a night of story and song.

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion, IL 62959

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.