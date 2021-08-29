Cancel
Salinas, CA

Live events coming up in Salinas

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Salinas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salinas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK501_0bgSbd9o00

Western Region Round 8

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Round 8 of the Spec Corvette Western Region 2021 schedule, hosted by SFR SCCA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxiPn_0bgSbd9o00

Fridays at 201 Social Night

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

201 Social Nights in Downtown Salinas is the Place to be Every Friday Night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoNzM_0bgSbd9o00

Harvest Jubilee Maker's Market

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1044 South Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

* Artisans sharing hand and heart made items. * Farmers Market * Country Kitchen and Bakery * Entertainment Proceeds fund Compass Women’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SqPG_0bgSbd9o00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SCA

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQr22_0bgSbd9o00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Salinas, Salinas, CA 93901

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

