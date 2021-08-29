Live events coming up in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Salinas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salinas:

Western Region Round 8 Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Round 8 of the Spec Corvette Western Region 2021 schedule, hosted by SFR SCCA.

Fridays at 201 Social Night Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

201 Social Nights in Downtown Salinas is the Place to be Every Friday Night!

Harvest Jubilee Maker's Market Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1044 South Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

* Artisans sharing hand and heart made items. * Farmers Market * Country Kitchen and Bakery * Entertainment Proceeds fund Compass Women’s

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SCA Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Salinas, Salinas, CA 93901

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.