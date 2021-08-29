Cancel
Clinton, NC

What’s up Clinton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are coming to Clinton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSFFP_0bgSbcH500

All Female Tent Talk

Dunn, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4129 NC-242, Dunn, NC 28334

Ladies.....Get Ready for the All Female Tent Talk: "The Take Over" Saturday September 25, 2021! New Topics and Activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPqfa_0bgSbcH500

Empower To Crown Fashion Show in Harnett County NC

Dunn, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1269 South Elm Avenue, Dunn, NC 28334

Empower To Crown Fashion Show Age: 3 years old-Adult December 11, 2021 Event Location: TBA in Harnett County NC Time : 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdldO_0bgSbcH500

Give Cancer the Boot 5K Run/Walk

Kenansville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, NC 28349

Give Cancer the Boot. Come run/walk for a cure. All proceeds will be donated to the Susan G Komen Organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAYAr_0bgSbcH500

Time to Revive - Sweet Frog Social

Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1725 W Cumberland St, Dunn, NC

Hey ladies, It's time to REVIVE! Join us at Sweet Frog of Dunn! August 31st at 7 pm Ladies of all ages welcome! Outdoor dutch treat social. Door prizes! Touch the World Offering Leaders will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA6VA_0bgSbcH500

The Booth Brothers at the Stewart Theater

Dunn, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 North Wilson Avenue, Dunn, NC 28334

One of Gospel Music's greatest is coming to the Stewart Theater on November 13th.

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

