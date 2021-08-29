Cancel
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 5 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Immokalee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6MJK_0bgSbbOM00

Wednesday Night Bingo Naples

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8855 Immokalee Road, #Unit #17, Naples, FL 34120

Disposable bingo. A mix of music and numbered bingo see more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJEkm_0bgSbbOM00

Wet Walk: CREW Marsh trail

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 4600 Corkscrew Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us for a very special guided wet walk on National Public Lands Day! This novice-friendly hike will introduce you to wet walks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNwgg_0bgSbbOM00

Oasis Travel Club Special Presentation

Ave Maria, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6028 Victory Dr, Ave Maria, FL

⛰️ Join us for a special presentation from Globus Tours, hosted by Resident Member, Claudette Sang, of Oasis Travel Club of Del Webb Naples. This presentation will include information on the Great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESbg7_0bgSbbOM00

Shy Wolf Scramble Golf Tournament

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10154 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

Golf tournament to benefit the expansion of the property for Shy Wolf Sanctuary, Education and Experience Center, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iHvw_0bgSbbOM00

WolfStock 2021 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3940 City Gate Boulevard South, #N, Naples, FL 34117

WolfStock 2021 will feature a variety of musicians, food trucks, & locally brewed craft beer from 1P-5P on November 13th at Paradise Coast.

Comments / 0

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

