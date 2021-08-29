Dyersburg calendar: Events coming up

(DYERSBURG, TN) Live events are lining up on the Dyersburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dyersburg:

Mother's Day Tea - 1st seating Humboldt, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 1424 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343

Tea Party $26.99pp and is sold by Tables - **see below for details.

4th Grade Math Alamo, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2556 TN-88, Alamo, TN

Student's first day of school is August 24, 2020!! Kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th grade will attend on this day. First day for 1st, 3rd, and 5th grade is August 25. Open House for 4th grade is on Aug...

School Night for Scouting Trenton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 811 S College St, Trenton, TN

At this event the leaders of local pack 41 and the district executive will be giving out information about and ability for signing up to join the adventures of scouting.

Funeral Service Newbern, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 239 E Main St, Newbern, TN

Donna Fay Reynolds Phillips, 56, of Dyersburg, Tennessee died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Hospital in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Born Wednesday, July 14, 1965...

Valentine Chocolate & Spirits Adventure Humboldt, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1424 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343

Magnolia Manor, Crown Winery, Full Throttle Distillery & White Squirrel Winery have partnered together to help you celebrate!