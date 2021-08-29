Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Live events are lining up on the Dyersburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dyersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8Emr_0bgSbaVd00

Mother's Day Tea - 1st seating

Humboldt, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 1424 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343

Tea Party $26.99pp and is sold by Tables - **see below for details.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj2rQ_0bgSbaVd00

4th Grade Math

Alamo, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2556 TN-88, Alamo, TN

Student's first day of school is August 24, 2020!! Kindergarten, 2nd, and 4th grade will attend on this day. First day for 1st, 3rd, and 5th grade is August 25. Open House for 4th grade is on Aug...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHC0o_0bgSbaVd00

School Night for Scouting

Trenton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 811 S College St, Trenton, TN

At this event the leaders of local pack 41 and the district executive will be giving out information about and ability for signing up to join the adventures of scouting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlxJK_0bgSbaVd00

Funeral Service

Newbern, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 239 E Main St, Newbern, TN

Donna Fay Reynolds Phillips, 56, of Dyersburg, Tennessee died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Hospital in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Born Wednesday, July 14, 1965...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4IoM_0bgSbaVd00

Valentine Chocolate & Spirits Adventure

Humboldt, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1424 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343

Magnolia Manor, Crown Winery, Full Throttle Distillery & White Squirrel Winery have partnered together to help you celebrate!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
177
Followers
393
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dyersburg, TN
Government
City
Dyersburg, TN
City
Trenton, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Humboldt, TN
City
Alamo, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party#Tn Student#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy