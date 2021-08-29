Brenham calendar: Coming events
(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX
WINE TASTINGS We are open from 1 pm – 5 pm on Sunday Reservations are not required to visit and guests are welcome anytime during business hours to enjoy wine tasting flights or wine by the glass...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 13744 Whitman Road, Brenham, TX 77833
You don't want to miss this family friendly 1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili-Cookoff. There will be fun activities, food trucks and more.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 811 S Loop 497, Kenney, TX
John Anderson About this Event This is an outdoor show! This is a 21 and up show. No one under 21 will be admitted, even if you bought a ticket. Doors open at 4 Opener starts at 4:30 Headliner at...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX
Sunday 11am – 4:30pm Come out to the winery. Enjoy creating happy memories with family, […]
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 100 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Brenham! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
