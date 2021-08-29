Cancel
Brenham, TX

Brenham calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7XxU_0bgSbYh300

Tasting Room Hours

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

WINE TASTINGS We are open from 1 pm – 5 pm on Sunday Reservations are not required to visit and guests are welcome anytime during business hours to enjoy wine tasting flights or wine by the glass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wW7r_0bgSbYh300

1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili Cook-off

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 13744 Whitman Road, Brenham, TX 77833

You don't want to miss this family friendly 1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili-Cookoff. There will be fun activities, food trucks and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4lC8_0bgSbYh300

An Intimate Unplugged Evening With John Anderson

Kenney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 811 S Loop 497, Kenney, TX

John Anderson About this Event This is an outdoor show! This is a 21 and up show. No one under 21 will be admitted, even if you bought a ticket. Doors open at 4 Opener starts at 4:30 Headliner at...

Harvest Grape Stomp

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

Sunday 11am – 4:30pm Come out to the winery. Enjoy creating happy memories with family, […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBuL0_0bgSbYh300

Girls Night Out the Show at Legends Billiards (Brenham, TX)

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Brenham! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

