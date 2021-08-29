Brenham calendar: Coming events

(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

Tasting Room Hours Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

WINE TASTINGS We are open from 1 pm – 5 pm on Sunday Reservations are not required to visit and guests are welcome anytime during business hours to enjoy wine tasting flights or wine by the glass...

1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili Cook-off Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 13744 Whitman Road, Brenham, TX 77833

You don't want to miss this family friendly 1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili-Cookoff. There will be fun activities, food trucks and more.

An Intimate Unplugged Evening With John Anderson Kenney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 811 S Loop 497, Kenney, TX

John Anderson About this Event This is an outdoor show! This is a 21 and up show. No one under 21 will be admitted, even if you bought a ticket. Doors open at 4 Opener starts at 4:30 Headliner at...

Harvest Grape Stomp Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

Sunday 11am – 4:30pm Come out to the winery. Enjoy creating happy memories with family, […]

Girls Night Out the Show at Legends Billiards (Brenham, TX) Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Brenham! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm