Oxnard, CA

Live events on the horizon in Oxnard

Oxnard Daily
 5 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oxnard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14onSR_0bgSbXoK00

How To Improve Your Memory - Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q25UC_0bgSbXoK00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2PGt_0bgSbXoK00

Golden Future 50+ Expo - Ventura County Edition

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Hey Ventura County, the Golden Future 50+ In-Person Expo is RETURNING THIS FALL! If you are 50+, you do not want to miss this FREE expo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491l4f_0bgSbXoK00

Sampaguita In My Pocket

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3201 Camino Del Sol, Oxnard, CA 93030

‘Sampaguita In My Pocket’ Mixer (held on October 21, 2021) is PINAYSPHERE Non-profit Organization’s (501(c)3) first IRL event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsXIA_0bgSbXoK00

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

