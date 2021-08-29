Live events on the horizon in Oxnard

(OXNARD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oxnard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:

How To Improve Your Memory - Oxnard Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Oxnard Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Golden Future 50+ Expo - Ventura County Edition Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Hey Ventura County, the Golden Future 50+ In-Person Expo is RETURNING THIS FALL! If you are 50+, you do not want to miss this FREE expo.

Sampaguita In My Pocket Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3201 Camino Del Sol, Oxnard, CA 93030

‘Sampaguita In My Pocket’ Mixer (held on October 21, 2021) is PINAYSPHERE Non-profit Organization’s (501(c)3) first IRL event

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Oxnard Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...