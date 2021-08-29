Picayune events coming up
(PICAYUNE, MS) Live events are coming to Picayune.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 301 Cousin St, Slidell, LA 70458
To Pay for Sponsorships, Cook Teams or Purchase Tickets, Click on the green Ticket Button Above
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70461
Come enjoy the sounds of T 'Monde while experiencing the unique atmosphere of the Lobby Lounge.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 388 Robert Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70458
Anointed Inspirational Speakers, Gospel Music, Worship and Praise, Sirocco Coffee Truck, and Old School Eats Food Truck
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln, MS 39556
Family friendly event with Cowboy Mouth headlining, vendors, games, bikes, Jeeps, classic cars and more!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 79 Mike Harris Rd, Carriere, MS
The Villa Bridal Show is Sunday, August 29th, 2021. 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Brides and grooms complimentary admission. Guests $10. Registration will open soon.
