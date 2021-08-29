Picayune events coming up

(PICAYUNE, MS) Live events are coming to Picayune.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:

2021 Annual Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook Off Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 Cousin St, Slidell, LA 70458

To Pay for Sponsorships, Cook Teams or Purchase Tickets, Click on the green Ticket Button Above

T'Monde Live at the Lobby Lounge Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70461

Come enjoy the sounds of T 'Monde while experiencing the unique atmosphere of the Lobby Lounge.

FPC of Slidell Women's Conference Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 388 Robert Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70458

Anointed Inspirational Speakers, Gospel Music, Worship and Praise, Sirocco Coffee Truck, and Old School Eats Food Truck

Sparkplug Memorial Bash ft. Cowboy Mouth Kiln, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln, MS 39556

Family friendly event with Cowboy Mouth headlining, vendors, games, bikes, Jeeps, classic cars and more!

The Villa Bridal Show Carriere, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 79 Mike Harris Rd, Carriere, MS

The Villa Bridal Show is Sunday, August 29th, 2021. 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Brides and grooms complimentary admission. Guests $10. Registration will open soon.