Live events coming up in Eugene

Run for Your Life 5k Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

ShelterCare is partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around Alton Baker Park!

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Whiteaker Community Market Eugene, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1180 W 4th Ave, Eugene, OR

Shop with local farmers and artists at this weekly outdoor Sunday market on 4th & Blair

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-EOR Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?