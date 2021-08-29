Live events coming up in Eugene
(EUGENE, OR) Eugene has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eugene:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401
ShelterCare is partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around Alton Baker Park!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401
We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1180 W 4th Ave, Eugene, OR
Shop with local farmers and artists at this weekly outdoor Sunday market on 4th & Blair
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
