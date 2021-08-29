Cancel
Eugene, OR

Live events coming up in Eugene

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eugene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXvTX_0bgSbV2s00

Run for Your Life 5k

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

ShelterCare is partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around Alton Baker Park!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0SYc_0bgSbV2s00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACBGY_0bgSbV2s00

Whiteaker Community Market

Eugene, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1180 W 4th Ave, Eugene, OR

Shop with local farmers and artists at this weekly outdoor Sunday market on 4th & Blair

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUgHL_0bgSbV2s00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-EOR

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JI7kF_0bgSbV2s00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

