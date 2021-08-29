Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

What’s up Twentynine Palms: Local events calendar

Twentynine Palms Journal
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twentynine Palms:

Youth Bowling Boot Camp

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

Four steps to bowl better! Learn text book techniques from advanced level certified coaches that will result in higher scores and more fun. There will be family event at the 4th session where...

Kids Paint and Play

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.

Desert Vibes Gathering

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2601 Sunfair Road, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Desert Vibes Gathering at Joshua Tree Lake!!! A musical & arts gathering in beautiful Joshua Tree, CA.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion; his struggle with the White Witch; and the adventures of...

Tantra Coach Training

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

The Tantra Coach Training will give you the skills to hold transformative space for others using both Tantra techniques and practices

