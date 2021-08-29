Live events coming up in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

The Choir of St. Paul’s featuring the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Charles Stanford, Charles H. H Parry & Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate"

Lessons and Carols at St. Paul's Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A service of Lessons and Carols sung by the Choir of St. Paul’s, featuring carols by Rutter, Darke, Willcocks and others.

A Night of Light Homecoming Banquet Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

“A Night of Lights” Price Cathedral AME Zion Church Banquet

Dirty Dancing with The Beehive Blondes - Dance Party Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 115 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

The second annual Dirty Dancing w/ The Beehive Blondes - Retro Dance Party

Peace Love & Wubz VI Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1109 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We are proud to present the 6th "Peace Love & Wubz“ Join us for an evening filled with good food, live art, and all the WUBZ!!