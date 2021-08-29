Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Live events coming up in Wilmington

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 5 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBP1e_0bgSbTHQ00

Cathedral Voices: The Choir of St. Paul's, Elizabeth Stovall, Orchestra

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

The Choir of St. Paul’s featuring the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Charles Stanford, Charles H. H Parry & Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptfDp_0bgSbTHQ00

Lessons and Carols at St. Paul's

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A service of Lessons and Carols sung by the Choir of St. Paul’s, featuring carols by Rutter, Darke, Willcocks and others.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTMVt_0bgSbTHQ00

A Night of Light Homecoming Banquet

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

“A Night of Lights” Price Cathedral AME Zion Church Banquet

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1C4p_0bgSbTHQ00

Dirty Dancing with The Beehive Blondes - Dance Party

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 115 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

The second annual Dirty Dancing w/ The Beehive Blondes - Retro Dance Party

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEnQv_0bgSbTHQ00

Peace Love & Wubz VI

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1109 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We are proud to present the 6th "Peace Love & Wubz“ Join us for an evening filled with good food, live art, and all the WUBZ!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
275
Followers
461
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Vaughan Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Art#Dance Party#Good Food#Sun Jun#Parry Mozart#The Choir Of St Paul#Wubz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy