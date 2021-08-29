Cancel
Evansville, IN

Live events on the horizon in Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 5 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are coming to Evansville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Evansville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBFeO_0bgSbSOh00

Selena

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfZME_0bgSbSOh00

IMA Central District Youth Conference 2021

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47708

IMA Central District Youth Conference 2021 Theme: “ There was JESUS” Speaker: Pastor Noel Navarro / The Journey Church - Avon, IN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApG4w_0bgSbSOh00

10 Things I Hate About You

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDYSz_0bgSbSOh00

Competing for Laughs (September)

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Evansville, IN 47708

A standup comedy competition where the audience decides the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a888K_0bgSbSOh00

"Cheers to 20 Years!" - Reitz Class of 2001 20-Year Reunion

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 Northwest 4th Street, #102, Evansville, IN 47708

Join us on Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd for our 20 Year Class Reunion! We hope you can join us!

