Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 5 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lancaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPu3u_0bgSbRVy00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LCA

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djJb5_0bgSbRVy00

9/2/2021 (Thursday) – Estate Planning Seminar - Face Masks Required

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 963 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

Our Living Trust Seminar is a FREE seminar intended for both our existing clients and members of the public. LIMITED SEATING

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wTKG_0bgSbRVy00

Collaborative Toy Giveaway Event

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 45345 Sierra Highway, Lancaster, CA 93534

Spreading seasons love with toys for children 0 to 17 in age

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDWJL_0bgSbRVy00

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MNJk_0bgSbRVy00

Pastor/Councilman Darrell Dorris Ministry and Civic Victory Banquet

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 418 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

It is with great pleasure that we announce the celebration of Councilman/Pastor Darrell Dorris, civic/ministry victory banquet 11/6/21@ 5 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
393
Followers
425
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Government
Lancaster, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thu Nov 11#Treasured Twice#Sun Nov 11#Civic Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy