Lancaster calendar: What's coming up

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lancaster:

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LCA Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 963 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

Our Living Trust Seminar is a FREE seminar intended for both our existing clients and members of the public. LIMITED SEATING

Collaborative Toy Giveaway Event Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 45345 Sierra Highway, Lancaster, CA 93534

Spreading seasons love with toys for children 0 to 17 in age

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Pastor/Councilman Darrell Dorris Ministry and Civic Victory Banquet Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 418 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

It is with great pleasure that we announce the celebration of Councilman/Pastor Darrell Dorris, civic/ministry victory banquet 11/6/21@ 5 pm