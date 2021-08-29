Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Live events on the horizon in Augusta

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 5 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are coming to Augusta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Augusta area:

WestoBOO! Bash

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 598 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Westobou presents a haunted evening of drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and spooky surprises.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9Nme_0bgSbQdF00

Westobou Gallery Crawl

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1129 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Artist talk by JULU at 4pm at Westobou Gallery followed by a guided Gallery Crawl from 5-8pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVen7_0bgSbQdF00

VOLUNTEER - Chonda Pierce / Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 708 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQuWz_0bgSbQdF00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzVVI_0bgSbQdF00

Tyrus Tillman Live: What's So Funny? Comedy Show

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 813 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

The hilarious and colorful Tyrus Tillman of The Tyrus Show will be live on location, bringing laughs and tears straight from the stage.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
444
Followers
441
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Volunteers#Ga 30901 Artist#Julu#Sun Oct 10#Ga 30901 Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy