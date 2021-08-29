Live events on the horizon in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are coming to Augusta.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Augusta area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 598 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Westobou presents a haunted evening of drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and spooky surprises.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1129 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Artist talk by JULU at 4pm at Westobou Gallery followed by a guided Gallery Crawl from 5-8pm.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 708 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 813 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
The hilarious and colorful Tyrus Tillman of The Tyrus Show will be live on location, bringing laughs and tears straight from the stage.
