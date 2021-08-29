Live events on the horizon in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are coming to Augusta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Augusta area:

WestoBOO! Bash Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 598 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Westobou presents a haunted evening of drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and spooky surprises.

Westobou Gallery Crawl Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1129 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Artist talk by JULU at 4pm at Westobou Gallery followed by a guided Gallery Crawl from 5-8pm.

VOLUNTEER - Chonda Pierce / Augusta, GA Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 708 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tyrus Tillman Live: What's So Funny? Comedy Show Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 813 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

The hilarious and colorful Tyrus Tillman of The Tyrus Show will be live on location, bringing laughs and tears straight from the stage.