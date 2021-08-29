Cancel
Ogden, UT

Coming soon: Ogden events

Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 5 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ogden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogden:

Still Life and Landscape Painting Master Class

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

In this 3 day painting master class students will study still life and landscape in beautiful Ogden, Utah. Instruction is in oils.

Hands-on Retail Foodservice HACCP 2021

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 477 23rd Street, 2nd Floor Auditorium, Ogden, UT 84401

WELCOME There are two key words here:  HACCP and IMPLEMENTATION The goal of this workshop is to review the principles of HACCP and see them

Randall King Live In Concert

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1254 W 2100 S, Ogden, UT 84401

Randall King Live at the Outlaw Saloon in Ogden Ut. Thursday September 16th @ 9:00 pm doors open at 5:30

Witch Bottle Make & Take

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 155 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Come make and set your intentions to a Witch Bottle

Michael Morrow & The Culprits

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 2404 Adams Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

Michael Morrow & The Culprits from Colorado is performing at Kamikazes in Ogden, Utah.

ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

