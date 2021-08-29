Erie calendar: Coming events

(ERIE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Erie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

Great Elks Smoke Off & Car Show Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2409 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA

All car-show events in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Erie like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Otters Blood Drive with Community Blood Bank Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 809 French St, Erie, PA

The Erie Otters & Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York are teaming up to supply critically-needed blood to our community. Fans and attendees are encouraged to come out...

Mass of Remembrance 2021 Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 513 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501

Annual Mass of Remembrance offered for the souls of the members of our family who passed away from September 2020 - September 2021.

Erie Reptile Show & Sale Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8159 Oliver Rd, Erie, PA

We are open and Following Local and CDC Covid Guidelines hope to see you at an Expo soon! Join us at our newest location in the heart of Erie PA Reptroots has been hosting Reptile Expos for over...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Erie, PA 16501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!