Erie calendar: Coming events
(ERIE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Erie calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2409 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA
All car-show events in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Erie like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 809 French St, Erie, PA
The Erie Otters & Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York are teaming up to supply critically-needed blood to our community. Fans and attendees are encouraged to come out...
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 513 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501
Annual Mass of Remembrance offered for the souls of the members of our family who passed away from September 2020 - September 2021.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 8159 Oliver Rd, Erie, PA
We are open and Following Local and CDC Covid Guidelines hope to see you at an Expo soon! Join us at our newest location in the heart of Erie PA Reptroots has been hosting Reptile Expos for over...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Erie, PA 16501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
