Erie, PA

Erie calendar: Coming events

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 5 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Erie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uz7PR_0bgSbO7100

Great Elks Smoke Off & Car Show

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2409 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA

All car-show events in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Erie like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wspIv_0bgSbO7100

Otters Blood Drive with Community Blood Bank

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 809 French St, Erie, PA

The Erie Otters & Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York are teaming up to supply critically-needed blood to our community. Fans and attendees are encouraged to come out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwD7I_0bgSbO7100

Mass of Remembrance 2021

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 513 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501

Annual Mass of Remembrance offered for the souls of the members of our family who passed away from September 2020 - September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXh3U_0bgSbO7100

Erie Reptile Show & Sale

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8159 Oliver Rd, Erie, PA

We are open and Following Local and CDC Covid Guidelines hope to see you at an Expo soon! Join us at our newest location in the heart of Erie PA Reptroots has been hosting Reptile Expos for over...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkENV_0bgSbO7100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Erie, PA 16501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

