Live events Ocala — what’s coming up

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocala area:

Art Remembers Ocala, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4333 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

In collaboration with Hospice of Marion County, this special, in-person workshop is for children ages 7-12 and an accompanying adult.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Ocala, FL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Ocola, FL 34470

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Impressions & Comedy Jimmy Mazz comes to Ocala 1/18/2022 Ocala, FL

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Las Vegas & Atlantic City's HIT Tribute Show LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Starring Jimmy Mazz comes Ocala, FL ONE DAY ONLY Jan 18th 2022

Masterclass: Watercolor with Sue Primeau Ocala, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4333 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

In this four-week class, learn at your own pace with plenty of hands-on painting time in class and one-on-one instructor assistance.

Green Industries Best Management Practices (GI-BMP) Training Ocala, FL

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

Green Industries Best Management Practices Training at the UF/IFAS Marion County Extension Auditorium for green industry professionals.