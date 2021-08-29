Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie events coming soon

Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Port St Lucie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port St Lucie:

Faith & Fitness Walk

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: Port St. Lucie, FL

Come and join us for a devotion and 1 mile walk in Tradition. We will gather at the Tradition Gazebo located on Meeting St (just outside the square) for a short devotion and then walk around the...

Open Lab

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 584 NW University Blvd Suite 300, Port St. Lucie, FL

Open Lab provides an opportunity for career seekers to obtain help and guidance with a variety of hands-on activities related to the job search process. The Open Lab facilitator is there to...

Mindful Yoga

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Join us for our Mindful Yoga with Certified Instuctor Matt Swanner. Practicing Breathe work, Stretching, Yoga Poses, Mantra, Sound Therapy

Journey to Destiny IV Conference

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 6538 NW Selvitz Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Journey to Destiny IV, Refuel to restart will be a live FREE event as well as livestream/zoom for those who cannot attend in person. About this Event

International Overdose Awareness Day

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Join the City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreations Department for an overdose awareness remembrance ceremony. The evening will begin with a candlelight procession along the boardwalk. This...

Port St Lucie Times

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

