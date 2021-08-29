Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Live events Oceanside — what’s coming up

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 5 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oceanside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oceanside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mb80Y_0bgSbLSq00

San Diego Comedy League Show in Oceanside, Fri. 9/24 , 7:30pm

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 1835 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

Join us on FRIDAY, September 24th for a 2021 SD Comedy League Show at Comedy Express, 21+. NO COVER, 2-item min

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIQNm_0bgSbLSq00

Nevada St. Nerd Market vol. 4

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 713 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054

Local Oceanside market for comic book lovers, anime fans, local artists, cosplayers, toy/card collectors, video game fanatics and foodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275Wi5_0bgSbLSq00

Reclaim & Release Women's Retreat - September 17 - 19 , 2021

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 999 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054

Ladies reclaim your life! Through life coaching, yoga, fitness, breath-work, the ocean, dancing, chef made meals, friendship & much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjwMs_0bgSbLSq00

Marriage Unplugged Intensive Retreat

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 1735 S. Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054

Marriage Unplugged Intensive Oceanside, Ca. February 17-20th, 2022 6-Month weekly follow-up coaching March - August 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmP2W_0bgSbLSq00

40 Years of KOCT Celebration Fundraiser

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3038 Industry Street, Oceanside, CA 92054

Join us for the 40 Years of KOCT Celebration Fundraiser! Friday, October 8th from 6-9 PM:

