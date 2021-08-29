Gainesville calendar: Events coming up
(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Gainesville area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 513 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Join us in-person at the Matheson to hear author James Chapin share from his debut novel "Ride South Until the Sawgrass."
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Come see some of the hottest artists from the 352 area code and beyond
Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 11:00 PM
Address: 1 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
Celebrate the end of the school year at The World's Largest Pub Crawl, a Gator tradition for over 30 years.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue, ##101, Gainesville, FL 32601
Jazzy Mondays! Beer and jazz! starts at 7pm every Monday!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 1013 Northwest 7 Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Frederick Douglass and Captain John Brown debate the raid on the federal arsenal Harpers Ferry, was it necessary to abolishing slavery?
