Gainesville, FL

Gainesville calendar: Events coming up

Gainesville News Flash
 5 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gainesville area:

Fiction from the Florida Frontier

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 513 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Join us in-person at the Matheson to hear author James Chapin share from his debut novel "Ride South Until the Sawgrass."

Follow The Smoke Vol 6

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Come see some of the hottest artists from the 352 area code and beyond

GATOR STOMPIN' 2022

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: 1 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Celebrate the end of the school year at The World's Largest Pub Crawl, a Gator tradition for over 30 years.

Jazz With Joe

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue, ##101, Gainesville, FL 32601

Jazzy Mondays! Beer and jazz! starts at 7pm every Monday!

An Evening with Abolitionists Frederick Douglass and John Brown

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1013 Northwest 7 Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Frederick Douglass and Captain John Brown debate the raid on the federal arsenal Harpers Ferry, was it necessary to abolishing slavery?

ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

